Bill Maher weighed in on ABC News’ suspension of Whoopi Goldberg from “The View” following controversial comments she made about the Holocaust.

“Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said during Monday’s show.

The following day, ABC News president Kim Godwin issued a memo to the show’s staff. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin wrote.

Maher addressed Goldberg’s suspension on the Feb. 4 edition of HBO’s “Real Time.”

“I got so many texts this week because she attacked me the week before, everybody was like, ‘Oh Bill I bet you’re enjoying the karma,” he said, referencing Goldberg slamming him the previous week due to his own controversial comments about COVID-19 restrictions.

“First of all… there is no f**king thing as karma. OK? Get over that. Whoopi attacks me on a regular basis, she says stupid s**t on a regular basis, it just happened to coincide,” he added.

“Goldberg — who by the way I hope is still a friend, we can disagree with each other — should not be canceled, or put off her show, as much as I totally disagree with her crazy statement. Free speech. She should be there. She shouldn’t get a timeout,” Maher insisted.

Later in the segment, he referenced Goldberg again. “Can we just understand that part of our sorry racial history in this country, is that the point of view from a Black person is often going to be very different and sometimes shocking to a white person?” he said before reading the ABC News memo announcing her suspension.

“That is insulting, it’s so insulting, to make a 65-year-old — I mean the person at ABC said ‘I’ve asked her to take time and reflect, and learn about the impact of her comments.’ Reflect. How insulting for someone of her age, who’s a sophisticated person,” Maher continued.

“And ‘the impact of her comments,’ there is no impact. There aren’t neo-Nazis waiting for the green light from the lady on ‘The View’ to go out and do a new Kristallnacht.”