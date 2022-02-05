Chelsea Handler has canceled some standup comedy shows in Oregon after an unexpected hospitalization.

On Friday, Handler’s Instagram account shared the announcement that the scheduled shows on Feb. 4 and 5 in the Oregon cities of Eugene and Portland had been cancelled.

Handler is currently on the road with her Vaccinated and Horny comedy tour.

Handler offered more detail in a pair of videos she shared on Instagram Stories, filming herself from a hospital bed, but did not share any information about the nature of her hospitalization.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene. I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m okay, but I had to reschedule my shows,” Handler said.

“So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel,” she continued. “But I’m all okay. And I’m not pregnant.”