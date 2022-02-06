Chelsea Handler has canceled some standup comedy shows in Oregon after an unexpected hospitalization.

On Friday, Handler’s Instagram account shared the announcement that the scheduled shows on Feb. 4 and 5 in the Oregon cities of Eugene and Portland had been cancelled.

Handler is currently on the road with her Vaccinated and Horny comedy tour.

Handler offered more detail in a pair of videos she shared on Instagram Stories, filming herself from a hospital bed, but did not share any information about the nature of her hospitalization.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene. I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m okay, but I had to reschedule my shows,” Handler said.

“So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel,” she continued. “But I’m all okay. And I’m not pregnant.”

Handler later shared some followup posts on Instagram Stories, including one in which she’s surrounded by friends in her hospital room, and another featuring her and boyfriend Jo Koy.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram