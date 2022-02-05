Jennifer Lopez is going through a “heartbreaking” experience quite different from the rest.

The mom of teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who are turning 14 later this month, is struggling as her kids transition through their adolescent years.

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, Lopez, 52, revealed, “It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought I’d been heartbroken before – no, this is the worst.”

The sensational singer noted that it’s been a tough period for her to parent as they mature into young adults.

“They just need to find their own way. They love you, you’re their mom, you’ve taken care of them and now they need to have their own identity. They’re becoming their own little people,” Lopez said.

“And it’s hard because they’ve been your babies all that time,” she added. “That’s part of being a parent – it’s being strong enough to let them go, let them have their moment, and let them see you and criticize you and make fun of you.”

The “Second Act” star expressed how her relationship with her children has changed, as they grow up and discover who they are.

“All of the things that teenagers do to their parents. It’s like, wait, I thought we were best friends, I thought you loved everything I did,” she told the magazine.

J.Lo added how she’s being patient and “riding out” the next few years until her twins “come back” to her.

The actress, who’s currently promoting her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me”, appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Friday where she also opened up about her teenage twins.

“You know, they go from, like, being these babies and then when they turn, like, 11 1/2, 12, they become, like, adult people in a little body,” Lopez told Jimmy Fallon.

“But what they do is that they need to like, distance themselves a little bit. You know, it’s like, ‘It’s my life. I have my own identity I am who I am. This is how I feel about the world. This is what I think,'” she explained.

“And I’m like, ‘Come up baby, do you want to sit on my lap?’ Lopez joked. “And they’re like ‘Mom, stop. Stop touching me.'”

The “On My Way” singer welcomed Emme and Max in 2008 with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In November, the famous mom shared a sweet throwback from the twins’ childhood. “Miss these moments…,” she captioned the photo of herself reading them a story.