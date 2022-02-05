Eddie Vedder is not a fan of Mötley Crüe — and apparently the feeling is mutual.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, the Pearl Jam frontman looked back on an old gig in the 1980s, when he used to load gear for bands at a San Diego club.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” Vedder recalled. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Mötley Crüe bass player Nikki Sixx caught wind of Vedder’s comments, and clapped back via social media.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” he added.