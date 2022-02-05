Click to share this via email

Gigi Hadid cleared the air after fans speculated that the model had the inside scoop on Rihanna’s recently-revealed pregnancy.

The supermodel and mother of one-year-old daughter Khai left a comment on the pop star’s first personal post of her baby bump along with the media photos that officially revealed her pregnancy on Jan. 31, as she bared her belly while beau A$AP Rocky kissed her head.

“Three angels,” Hadid commented on the Feb. 2 post, alongside a crying face, a pleading face, and a pink heart with an arrow emoji.

Fans were shocked by the supermodel’s remark.

“Did Homegirl say twins,” asked one user, followed by a number of comments posing the same question.

Later, Hadid, who previously modelled for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty brand, hopped back on the social platform to clarify what she wrote.

“I just caught word of this commotion [laughing emoji]. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol,” the model commented.

Hadid’s response and initial comment were first pointed out by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.

Rihanna, who kept the majority of her pregnancy private, captioned her post, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

The 33-year-old mother-to-be has yet to comment on whether or not she is expecting more than one baby. Her due date and gender reveal also remains unknown.