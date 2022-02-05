Queen Elizabeth just proved that she’s still got her famous wit.

Despite laying low from the public eye due to health concerns, the Queen was on full display during the eve of her big day. She appeared at her countryside Sandringham Estate on Saturday with some important guests by her side to support and celebrate her milestone anniversary taking place on Sunday- her Platinum Jubilee.

The Feb. 6 event marks 70 years since she rose to the throne on the same day in 1952. Taking in the special moment, the Queen was presented with a fancy cake to celebrate before the honorary day.

The Queen has hosted a reception for local community groups at Sandringham House on the eve of Accession Day. Her Majesty is the first Monarch in history to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. pic.twitter.com/LQOk9ZjAuU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Guests watched Her Majesty make her way over to a table to cut the cake. However, before cutting the first slice, she was told the pastry was upside down from her direction so that the press could see the message written on it and get a good shot. That’s when she rolled out the jokes.

“So they can see. I don’t matter?” said the Queen.

The room quickly filled with laughter before she proceeded to cut into the cake. Although the Queen seemed pleased that the knife went in easily, she made sure everyone knew that she wasn’t interested in completing the job or handing out any pieces for the guests.

“Somebody else can finish it off!” she said.

“So they can see” the Queen laughs before saying “I might just put a knife in it” and “somebody else can finish it off!” 🍰 👑 pic.twitter.com/Biz1sgIoxr — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 5, 2022

Recently, the Queen has skipped a number of in-person events and engagements due to doctors’ advice about her well-being. Today she seemed to be in good spirits as she began celebrating one of the most exceptional times in her life.