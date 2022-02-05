Before Simu Liu dreamt of being a movie star, he aspired to be on reality TV.

During a recent interview with Ariana DeBose for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors”, the “Shang-Chi” Marvel star revealed that landing a spot on a popular reality dance competition was “all I’ve ever wanted.”

The show was “So You Think You Can Dance”!

READ MORE: Simu Liu Shows Off His New Bleach-Blond Hair Highlights: ‘Sorry Ma’

“In my college, I was in a hip-hop competitive dance team. It was right in the heyday of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and ‘America’s Best Dance Crew’. I was all about it,” Liu shared. “I didn’t study for any of my classes because of it.”

Although performing on stage for ‘SYTYCD’ didn’t quite turn out, Liu showcased his skills by starring as a superhero instead.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Has Written A Book About His Immigrant Family’s ‘Extraordinary’ Origin Story That Led Him To Hollywood

“I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist,” he said. “Pretty much from the moment I was cast [in ‘Shang-Chi’], I started working with trainers and learning how to move. I had such awful flexibility. My groin and my tendons were just so stiff. A big part of that early process was just bending my body and trying to rip those legs apart. But what was great too is it was my first movie.”