Kanye West called out Kim Kardashian yet again, only this time he dragged other celebs into it.

On Saturday, the rapper took to his Instagram page to share tweets posted by conservative media personality Candace Owens. The talk show host supported West, agreeing that Kardashian is wrong for allowing their daughter North to be on TikTok.

“There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color,” she wrote.

“Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue,” West captioned his post in capital letters.

“There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side,” he continued. “I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children, my mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he never came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door. I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes.”

A few hours later, West conveyed his desire to take his kids to Chicago to watch a live basketball game.

“I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?” he captioned the follow-up post in all caps again.

On Friday, West blamed one of Kardashian’s closest friends for “manipulating” her.