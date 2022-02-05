Shanna Moakler addressed a diss she directed at Khloe Kardashian over 10 years ago.

On the latest episode of “Celebrity Big Brother”, Moakler, who was previously married to Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker (from 2004-2008), explained what she meant by calling Khloe a “donkey” during her 2009 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show”.

Moakler claimed that the “donkey” diss was supposed to be directed at Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian instead.

“I went to do ‘The Wendy Williams Show’. She just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloe’s wedding,” the TV personality told cast members Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick as she recalled the incident. “I thought she said Kim and I didn’t like Kim and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’”

“Right after I said it, I heard the audience [gasp] and was like, ‘What did I say?’” Moakler added, noting that she “didn’t even know Khloe.”

The 1995 Miss USA contestant is currently competing alongside Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, on the new season of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

She previously expressed that she worried Odom would remember the situation when they recently met at the house where the competition series is filmed.

“So when Lamar walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope he doesn’t remember I called his fiancé a donkey on TV,’” Moakler shared, adding that “[Khloe] didn’t deserve it.’”