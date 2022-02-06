Robert Irwin has been helping an angry bird — and it hasn’t been going so well.

The “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star shared a series of videos on social media in which he’s trying to assist a bird named Emily work through its “anger management” issues.

“This hilarious character is a wild curlew that lives on one of our conservation reserves in the remote Aussie outback,” wrote Irwin in the caption to the first video he posted, noting that the bird was simply ticked off. “She’s not guarding a nest, doesn’t have a mate to defend – she’s just got a LOT of attitude.”

As Irwin introduces viewers to Emily, the bird wildly flaps its wings and grabs one of his fingers in its beak.

Welcome to the ‘Emily The Curlew Anger Management Series’ – part 1. This hilarious character is a wild curlew that lives on one of our conservation reserves in the remote Aussie outback. She’s not guarding a nest, doesn’t have a mate to defend – she’s just got A LOT of attitude! pic.twitter.com/J2YRSAmeiM — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 26, 2022

In a second video, Emily struts up behind Irwin and grabs hold of some skin on his hand.

“Well, I was gonna say we finally conquered the anger management issues that Emily’s been having,” he says as he examines his injured hand, “but I don’t think we’re quite there yet.”

‘Emily The Curlew Anger Management Series’ – part 2. Sorry for her offensive language, I hope none of you speak curlew! 😂 pic.twitter.com/LR2u9pD2TC — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) January 31, 2022

In a third video, Irwin declares that “it looks like, finally, we’ve reached an agreement.”

That truce proves to be short-lived, however, when Emily gives him a sharp peck on the arm. “Ow!” Irwin exclaims.

‘Emily The Curlew Anger Management Series’ Part 3. Finally it looks like we may have made some progress – stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/SE57Ybw8p2 — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) February 5, 2022

In a followup, Emily launches a full-out attack on Irwin, who concedes that his attempts to help Emily with her anger management have “completely failed.”