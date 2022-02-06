Dwayne Johnson is pulling back on his support of Joe Rogan in light of the recently unearthed compilation video, publicized by India Arie, in which the comedian is seen using the N-word nearly two dozen times in past episodes of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Johnson had earlier expressed his support of Rogan when he defended himself from charges — from hundreds of doctors and rock icon Neil Young, among others — that his podcast has been spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“[My] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes,” said Rogan in a lengthy video he posted to Instagram, adding: “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Johnson issued a comment in response to Rogan’s message, writing, “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated,” and added that he looked forward to “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

However, novelist Don Winslow took to Twitter to address Johnson directly, and make him aware of Rogan’s history of racist language.

“You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?” wrote Winslow.

Thanks to Winslow’s tweet confronting Johnson with Rogan’s past use of racist language, he immediately walked back his support of Rogan.

“Thank you so much for this, I hear you as well as everyone here 100 per cent. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative,” he wrote. “Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.”