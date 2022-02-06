A new photo of the Queen has been released to mark Accession Day, celebrating the start of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.

On Feb. 6, 1952, then-Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne upon the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25 years old.

This year’s Accession Day is a historic one, marking the Queen’s 70 years as monarch — the longest reign in the history of the British monarchy.

In the new photo, the Queen is pictured in the Saloon at Sandringham House alongside one of her famed red despatch boxes.

“As Head of State for seven decades, The Queen has received thousands of red boxes, which contain documents updating Her Majesty on matters of Parliament, the

Commonwealth and events around the world, as well as State papers requiring the Queen’s signature and Royal assent,” notes a press release accompanying the photo.

Her Majesty is wearing a lime green summer wool tweed shift dress by designer Angela Kelly, accompanied by two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from the Queen Mother on the future monarch’s 21st birthday.

The photograph on the table features her late father, King George VI, at Buckingham Palace in 1948.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated throughout the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world throughout the year, including during a four-day U.K. bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 until Monday, June 5.