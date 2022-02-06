Angelina Jolie is spreading the message about the dismal conditions for women in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the country last year.

“A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter,” Jolie wrote on Instagram, accompanying a copy of a letter.

“I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power,” Jolie added.

Pointing out that women in Afghanistan are “being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests,” Jolie quoted part of the woman’s letter, reading, “I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl.”

Continuing to quote from the letter, Jolie wrote, “I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward. The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country.”

The letter than shared an example from a “few weeks back when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom.”

Jolie concluded by imploring her followers to “please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day.”

She added, “Please help ensure they’re not forgotten,” adding the names of several women’s rights activists who have gone “missing” in Afghanistan.