Following the success of “Squid Game”, the latest Korean series to addict Netflix viewers is the high school-set zombie apocalypse drama “All of Us Are Dead”.

The cast spoke about the show in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea (with English translation courtesy of Soompi).

In the interview, star Lee Yoo-mi (who also appeared in “Squid Game”) defended her character, Na-yeon, against criticism that she’s too “mean.”

“Na-yeon is someone who’s really faithful to the emotions she feels,” she explained.

“If you dwell on it again, there are aspects you come to understand about why Na-yeon acted that way,” she continued.

Her co-star Yoo Chan-young seconded that, adding that Na-yeon “doesn’t say anything that isn’t true… in real life, you need someone like that.”

Added Yoo-mi: “She has no choice but to be in a rush because she has to survive. Her desire to live was just expressed in a different way. If she’s really mean, that means I acted well, right? If I receive hate, I will think that I did as well as the amount of hate I receive. It’s fine if you send hate and it’s fine if you pity her.”

“All of Us Are Dead” is streaming now.

