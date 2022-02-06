Pete Davidson did not receive a warm welcome when he attended a basketball game in Syracuse, New York.

As E! News reported, the “Saturday Night Live” star and some pals were taking in a game between the Syracuse University Orange men’s team and the Louisville Cardinals, held at the Carrier Dome.

As video posted on Twitter indicated, when Davidson was featured on the Jumbotron, he was met with boos from fans in the audience, with Davidson laughing and clapping to the boos he received.

As E! News points out, the boos are the result of some less-than-glowing statements that Davidson has made about Syracuse over the years, due to his experience shooting the movie “Big Time Adolescence” there in 2018.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” Davidson said during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f**king Ramada.”

Davidson doubled down in a 2019 Variety interview, declaring, “It sucks. The whole town of Syracuse blows.”

Speaking with a reporter after the game, Davidson insisted his remarks about Syracuse were not meant to be taken seriously. “I don’t hate Syracuse,” he said, adding that his previous remarks “just didn’t really come out the best way.”