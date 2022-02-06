Lizzo stripped down while seemingly sharing a snippet of her forthcoming track over the weekend.

The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video which appeared to taken during a recent shoot.

In the clip, the fully undressed music superstar caresses her arm while giving the camera a smoldering look.

“If you love me… you love all of me,” she wrote in the caption. “You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound?”

She added, “Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

The new track also sees Lizzo showcasing her powerhouse acapella vocals, as she sings, “If you love me, you love all of me // Or none of me at all.”

Lizzo later shared another photo which appeared to be from the same shoot.

“Art,” she wrote in the caption.