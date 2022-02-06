Billie Joe Armstrong is asking fans for help in recovering his stolen car.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the green Day frontman took to Instagram to share several photos of his beloved 1962 Chevy II, along with the word “STOLEN!” written in huge red letters.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” he continued.

“Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, lets all help find this car!!” he added.

Armstrong also put out the message on Twitter, but has yet to share an update on the status of the car.