Whitney Cummings is sharing her thoughts on the Joe Rogan Spotify debate.

Don’t look to why so many people trust joe Rogan, look to why so few people trust the mainstream media,” the actress wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Co-Showrunner Whitney Cummings Exits ‘Roseanne’

“Comedians did not sign up to be your hero,” she continued in another post. “It’s our job to be irreverent and dangerous, to question authority and take you through a spooky mental haunted house so you can arrive at your own conclusions. Stay focused on the people we pay taxes to to be moral leaders.”

Cummings quickly faced backlash for her comments.

“Maybe add ‘to be funny’ to the list,” wrote Marc Maron, while many other Twitter users agreed with his sentiments. 

READ MORE: Winery Responds After Whitney Cummings Blasts Them For Not Evacuating Giraffe Amid California Wildfires

Rogan has issued an apology for racist language he’s used in episodes of his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

India Arie is the latest artist to pull her music from Spotify in the wake of Neil Young’s decision to remove his in protest of vaccine misinformation on Rogan’s show.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Says Joe Rogan Controversy Is ‘Overblown’ And A ‘Mistake’: ‘That’s A Person That You Can Engage With’

Young was followed by Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, as well as Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, who has removed her popular podcast.