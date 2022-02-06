Amy Schumer is reflecting on life as a mom.

The actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare photo featuring her 2-year-old son, Gene.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” admitted the “Trainwreck” star. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared.”

She added, “Send help!!!”

“I’m not a Mom but as an Auntie I hear from my Sisters and sounds like you are right on track with it all,” wrote Debbie Gibson in comments beneath the post. “Ahhh, the love ❤️ The guilt too… but, try to drop that girl cuz all of you Moms are doing the most awe inspiring job by virtue of the fact that you are doing it ! ❤️ Amazing pic. ENJOY!”

“Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying,” agreed Tan France.

“Omg it’s how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool @amyschumer,” added Amanda Kloots.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, Gene Attell Fischer, in May 2019.

The couple hopes to have a second child in the future, despite Schumer’s difficult first pregnancy.

“Oh God, I hope so,” Schumer recently said of having a second kid on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. “We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like there’s nothing better.”