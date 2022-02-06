Click to share this via email

The stars of “Superstore” got together for a mini cast reunion this weekend in honour of Lauren Ash’s birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her fun night of celebrations.

“Friday was my birthday and I was lucky enough to have dinner with some people I love,” she wrote. “My fur was faux but my smile was real.”

The carousel of photos included a shot of Ash together with former co-stars Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi.

“Superstore” will be closed its doors for good last March.

The show, which ran for a total of six seasons, also starred America Ferrera.