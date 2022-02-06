Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner!

The make up mogul has welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby’s tiny hand on Sunday, Feb. 6.

“2/2/22,” she wrote, seemingly revealing her baby’s date of birth.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie To Shut Down Rumours She’s Given Birth

The reality star accompanied the caption with a blue heart, which appeared to suggest that she has given birth to a baby boy.

“Mommy of two life,” wrote Jenner’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the comments.

“Angel Pie,” added her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner and Scott announced they were expecting their second child back in September, with Jenner sharing the news via Instagram.