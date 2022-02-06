Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish is once again showing the world how much she cares about her fans.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer stopped one of her concerts after noticing in that someone the crowd appeared to be in breathing distress.

The incident happened at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“You need an inhaler?” asked Eilish, who then turned to her crew for help.

“It’s OK, we got one,” she tells the crowd, adding, “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

She then asks, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

Afterwards, the 20-year-old star mouthed, “I love you.”

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish noted in another clip from the show.