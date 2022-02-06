Click to share this via email

Liam Neeson is opening up about being an action star at age at age 69.

The Irish actor, who turns 70 on June 7, stars as an FBI operative in the upcoming movie “Blacklight”.

“I started being offered all these action scripts,” recalled Neeson in a new interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY.

“And I’m going, “Wow. The lead is 29 years of age.'”

The “Taken” star admitted that he’d cross out the age and change it to “55, 56, 57.”

“I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it,” he continued.

“I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, f*** this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73… .’ I’ll stop at some stage.”

Neeson also revealed how a passion for boxing in his youth helped with his many fight scenes.

“I just love that physicality,” he added.