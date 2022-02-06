Zendaya is reflecting on her character’s journey in the latest season of “Euphoria”.

So far this season, viewers have watched Rue fall deeper into addiction while also struggling with her emotional disorders.

“I think in this show, and this season more specifically, she hits rock bottom,” noted the actress.

“It’s my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even though she can’t see it in herself.”

Zendaya told fans that she cares about her character deeply. She also said that she cares about people who care about Rue because “many of them share her story of addiction and sobriety.”

“It’s important that we have characters that are flawed,” she added. “And remember that we are not the worst mistake we’ve ever made. And that redemption is possible.”