Sofia Vergara is reflecting on her cancer journey.

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram to share a powerful post about being diagnosed with thyroid cancer at age 28.

“At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear,” she began. “It was just a routine check-up. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.”

The actress continued, “I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor.”

The photo was taken during Vergera’s first acting class after diagnosis and treatment. “Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day — and every day since,” she noted.

The 49-year-old also encouraged fans to get regular check ups.

“I’m lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important!! Schedule your annual check up for this year if you haven’t already,” she added.