Missy Peregrym is pregnant! The “FBI” star and her husband, Tom Oakley, are expecting their second child together.

The actress announced the news Sunday evening in an adorable and inadvertently funny video she posted to Instagram.

In the clip, Peregrym is smiling at the couple’s son, Otis — who turns 2 in March — and he comes up and seemingly slaps his mom’s burgeoning baby bump, which she can’t help but laugh at (even though it looks like it also kind of hurt).

“My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement 😂,” Peregrym, 39, wrote in the caption. “Come on, I don’t have time for that.”

“What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah ❤️ #ripsleep,” she added.

Peregrym and Oakley tied the knot in Los Angeles in December 2018. The couple welcomed their son in March 2020.

Congrats to the happy couple!

