Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Julia Garner could be playing Madonna in her upcoming biopic.

The actress was chatting to Andy Cohen on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” when a caller asked whether she’d been in talks to play the singer on screen.

Garner remained coy, shrugging: “You know, you know as much as I do.”

READ MORE: Julia Garner Says Real-Life ‘Inventing Anna’ Scammer Anna Delvey Surprised Her By Being ‘Really Sweet’

Cohen pointed out Madonna followed Garner on Instagram, insisting it would be “brilliant” if it were to happen.

Garner’s comments come after the Sunday Mirror revealed last year that she and Florence Pugh were neck and neck to play Madonna in the biopic.

An insider told the paper: “Realistically, there are only a couple of people in town who could pull this role off.”

READ MORE: Debi Mazar Reacts To Rumours Julia Fox Will Play Her In Madonna’s New Biopic

“The bosses who are helping put the movie together want Florence and nobody doubts that she could be amazing.

“On the other hand, fans and the press have already weighed in and, from that perspective, Julia is their frontrunner because she is such a dead ringer for early-career Madonna.

“Still, there are serious politics and scheduling issues in the way of Julia landing the part.

“The final decision will be Madonna’s alone, since she’s directing and it’s her story.

“She’s really only got one shot to get this right. Like with Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’, there isn’t room for error. She’s putting herself under serious pressure to find the perfect person.”

Madonna previously revealed her biopic script was almost finished, posting in October: