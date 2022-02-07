Click to share this via email

The 2022 Razzie Awards nominations are here.

Movies including “The Woman in the Window”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, and “Diana the Musical” were among those being criticized this year.

The Razzies also created a special category for 2022: “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”.

As per usual, the Razzies will take place the day before the Oscars, with the worst of 2021 acting being announced on March 26.

See the full list of 2022 Razzie nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood, “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal, “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning, “Karen”

Ruby Rose, “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson, “Infinite”

Erin Davie (as Camilla), “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning, “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon, “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson, “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer), “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis, “American Siege”

Bruce Willis, “Apex”

Bruce Willis, “Cosmic Sin”

Bruce Willis, “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis, “Fortress”

Bruce Willis, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis, “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis, “Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (a.k.a. Itchy & Scratchy), “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Karen” (inadvertent remake of “Cruella deVil”)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (rap remake of “Oliver Twist”)

“The Woman in the Window” (ripoff of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley, “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Coke Daniels, “Karen”

Renny Harlin, “The Misfits”

Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Diana the Musical”, script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

“Karen”, written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits”, screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny

“Twist”, written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett

“The Woman in the Window”, screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn