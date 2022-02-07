Click to share this via email

The star of “Caddyshack” is proving his bona fides.

Bill Murray was back at Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, competing against the biggest names in golf, and he managed to pull off an incredible no-look putt.

In a clip that’s since gone viral, the 71-year-old comedian stood facing away from his ball, a few feet from the hole, and without looking, he sank the putt in style.

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022

“It’s going in,” the announcer said, as the crowd cheered. “Of course, it’s in! He’s Bill Murray!”

Murray has been a mainstay of the Pebble Beach tournament, having first competed in 1994, providing plenty of fun and hijinks over the years, as seen in a PGA compilation video of his more memorable moments.

Earlier in this year’s Pebble Beach tournament, Murray led a birthday serenade for golf pro Chris Stroud before the player took his drive.