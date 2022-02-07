The star of “Caddyshack” is proving his bona fides.
Bill Murray was back at Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, competing against the biggest names in golf, and he managed to pull off an incredible no-look putt.
In a clip that’s since gone viral, the 71-year-old comedian stood facing away from his ball, a few feet from the hole, and without looking, he sank the putt in style.
“It’s going in,” the announcer said, as the crowd cheered. “Of course, it’s in! He’s Bill Murray!”
Murray has been a mainstay of the Pebble Beach tournament, having first competed in 1994, providing plenty of fun and hijinks over the years, as seen in a PGA compilation video of his more memorable moments.
Earlier in this year’s Pebble Beach tournament, Murray led a birthday serenade for golf pro Chris Stroud before the player took his drive.
