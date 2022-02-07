Click to share this via email

Fool Dwayne Johnson once, shame on you. But fool him twice…

In an adorable new Instagram video, the “Moana” star gets pranked by his daughters in a classic game of “Daddy, close your eyes and put your face down.”

“You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game!” the Rock captioned the video, in which daughter Jasmine has him bend down near a plate in her hand.

Though he clearly suspects something, Johnson falls for Jasmine’s prank as she smushes the plate into his face, leaving a mixture of toothpaste and shaving cream all over him.

“This☝🏾combo stings the eyes btw 🤣,” the actor wrote.

Of course, Johnson’s daughters have pulled this move on him before, with a load of peanut butter on a piece of tin foil.