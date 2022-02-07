Click to share this via email

Fans are getting a look at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s domestic life.

The couple star in a big Super Bowl ad for Amazon’s Alexa, in which they imagine what it would be like if the voice assistant could read their minds.

In one part of the ad, Johansson performs a scene from a play she’s apparently starring in, and when she tells Jost what date it opens, Alexa chimes in, “Setting reminder to fake your own death on March 8.”

Asked if she enjoys doing love scenes with acting partners, Johansson says, “It’s the worst,” but then Alexa plays the Fleetwood Mac song “Little Lies”.

On Monday morning, the couple appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about the ad.

"Alexa, it's game day." Scarlett Johansson and @ColinJost give us a first look at their Amazon #SuperBowl ad together! 🏈@KayleeHartung has more. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/q630vBlMN1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 7, 2022

“I don’t think anyone really wants their mind read at all,” Jost said, but when Johansson suggested maybe she’d be okay with it, he added, “Maybe you’re just a saint.”

“I’m for it,” Johansson joked.

The ad will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.