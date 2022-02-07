Jodie Sweetin revealed how the “Full House” cast are doing now almost a month after Bob Saget’s tragic death.

The actress, who starred as Stephanie Tanner alongside Saget’s Danny Tanner in the much-loved show, told “Good Morning America” Monday: “It’s been a rough couple of weeks, it was such a shock. It happened so suddenly and to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that in all of our lives, it’s been a lot.

“But I know Bob would love nothing more than the fact that everybody has been talking about him. He would be thrilled to know everyone was thinking about him.”

Sweetin was asked about never missing the chance to say “I love you” with Saget, sharing of the last time they uttered those words to one another: “We have a ‘Full House’ family group chat that goes back and forth and it’s missing a lot without Bob in it now.

“The last individual text between he and I… he did an episode of my podcast and we had been talking about something about [promoting] the episode and I was like, ‘Thanks so much, love you,’ and he said, ‘Love you too. Anything for you, Jodes, always,’ and that was just how Bob was, you always knew you ended the phone conversation, it was an ‘I love you’ and he’d say, ‘I love you more’…. He was always going to have the last word.”

“Bob had a lot of loss and a lot of grief throughout his life … but he never stopped laughing.” @JodieSweetin remembers late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget. ❤️https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/ohDk4CBysW — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 7, 2022

Sweetin first met Saget on the show 35 years ago when she was just five.

She said of what she’s learned from Saget and what she’s passed down to her daughters, “One of the things that I learned from Bob and even now in having to walk through his death is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life.

“It has been something that has carried me through so many times and things in my life. Bob had a lot of loss and grief in his life with his sister’s passing [and] his parents but he never stopped laughing, never lost the ability to laugh at himself, laugh at his situation, make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you. I definitely do that now.

“Whether it’s appropriate sometimes or not I make jokes about things and that was Bob. He’d joke about something and you’d be like, ‘OMG I can’t believe you just said that’… at the same time you’d be like, ‘I’m so glad somebody said it.'”