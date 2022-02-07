Everything’s coming up “Sydney Sweeney”.

With her breakout success in projects like “Euphoria”, “The White Lotus”, and “The Voyeurs”, the 24-year-old actress is now on the cover of Cosmopolitan.

In the issue, she opens up about her success and how it has impacted her life.

“It really feels like I’m now able to start the life that I wanted to give to my family…. I’m beyond proud of myself,” she says. “I get teary thinking that I’m actually working and achieving my dreams.”

Sydney Sweeney – Photo: Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan

Talking about the characters she plays, Sweeney reveals that she creates “character bibles” that take her months to compile.

“There are characters I love, and then there are characters I’m scared of—those are the good ones,” she says.

Sweeney has also launched her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, which has provided its own insights of the industry.

“One, how many steps it takes to get something made. There are so many hurdles and passageways and people,” she explains. “Two, as much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I’m still having to fight. I have my theories why.”

She adds of the industry pressure, “It’s terrifying because this is the kind of industry where everyone gets to watch you fail. It’s a lot of pressure. But everyone is going to have good and bad; no one has a perfect slate of box-office hits.

Sydney Sweeney – Photo: Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan

Looking back on her younger self, back when she was trying to launch her career, Sweeney says, “At that time, I wasn’t the most confident person. I knew I was a good actor, but no one believed in me. I was told to lose weight or that my hair was the wrong colour. Random things that make you start to question, ‘Am I not going to ever become my dream?’”

Sweeney is also no stranger to doing nude scenes, which has come with its own kind of pressure.

“When I saw ‘The Voyeurs’ for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much. I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better,” she says. “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role. There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Sydney Sweeney – Photo: Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan

As for her personal life, the actress prefers to keep things private, particularly her dating life.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she says. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”

On TikTok, Sweeney gained a following of people watching her restore a vintage Ford Bronco.

“In quarantine, my creative juices were overflowing,” she recalls. “I was very bored and I got addicted to going to auction sites for cars. I wanted a Bronco so badly. But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said ‘Cool car,’ I could be like, ‘Yeah, thanks’ and know I made it.”