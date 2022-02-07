The final days of Playboy Playmate, model, and actress Anna Nicole Smith will be captured in a new biopic with “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin.

The news comes as this week marks the 15th anniversary of Smith’s death. The model died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs at age 39 on February 8, 2007.

Gilpin, a three-time Emmy nominee, is reportedly in final talks for the role in the biopic “Hurricana” set to be directed by Francesca Gregorini (“Killing Eve”). Holly Hunter is also reportedly in final talks to play Smith’s therapist.

“Hurricana” will centre on Smith’s last days through the eyes of her therapist Khristine (Hunter), who, in an attempt to save her client’s life, embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow, according to producers.

The story is described as covering the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

Smith first gained public attention through Playboy before going on to model for H&M and Guess, among others. With acting roles in “The Hudsucker Proxy” and “The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”, she made headlines for her marriage to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall in 1994. Though she denied the claims, many speculated she married the octogenarian for his money. Following his death in 1995, Smith began a lengthy legal battle over a share of his estate. Smith died before the case was concluded.