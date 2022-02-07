The comedy hit “Cheaper By The Dozen” is getting a fresh and funny reboot starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

In the Disney+ Original movie, Union and Braff star as Zoey and Paul, the heads of the blended Baker family. The trailer teases the chaos that comes with wrangling unruly children and navigating a hectic home life with 10 kids while running a family business without the help of a nanny.

“We’re not a cult,” Paul declares.

“But we’re weird. We’re one of a kind, all the way,” Zoey says.

“Black-ish”‘s Kenya Barris co-wrote the script, which is an update of the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Based on the semi-autobiographical account by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, the story was first adapted in 1950 in a film starring Myrna Loy and Clifton Webb.

The new “Cheaper By The Dozen” drops on Disney+ on March 18.