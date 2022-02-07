Jennifer Lopez discusses her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck in a candid new interview with Rolling Stone as part of their “Icons and Influences” issue.

The singer, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film “Marry Me”, in which she stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson, previously dated Affleck from 2002 to 2004. The pair reunited following her split from Alex Rodriguez last year.

Lopez says of Affleck: “I’m trying not to say too much. I’m really happy.

“I won’t talk about it a lot. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice.”

The singer continues, “Having a second chance at real love … yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed. Again, I’m trying not to say too much.”

Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Chrisean Rose/Rolling Stone

She shares, “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Chrisean Rose/Rolling Stone

Later in the interview, the reporter talks about the time that “South Park” referred to Lopez as a “mean-spirited b***h” while poking fun at her Latin heritage, and Conan O’Brien once cast the show’s “cleaning lady” and the “script intern” as stand-ins for her and Affleck in a sketch.

“It was brutal. It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business,” Lopez admits. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life.”

She adds of the constant media scrutiny playing a part in her and Affleck’s initial split, “But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Chrisean Rose/Rolling Stone

Plus, Lopez talks about her motivation and going after what she wants.

She tells the mag, “I’m an underdog. I always feel like I was scrapping from the bottom. Always. That’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman.

“You start realizing there are no rules…. There’s only what you feel is right for you. Because that’s the person you’ve got to live with at the end of the day. Any time I’ve gone against my gut and my instinct, I’ve ended in misery.”