Selena Gomez and Coldplay just released the trippy new music video for their track “Let Somebody Go”.

Gomez and the band’s frontman Chris Martin belt out the emotional lyrics in the monochromatic video, continuously reaching out for one another as they’re pulled apart in New York City.

The stunning, Escher-inspired video was directed by Dave Meyers.

Gomez shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter to mark the vid’s release:

The video comes after Gomez and the group delivered the first performance of the collaboration on “The Late Late Show” back in October.

The breakup song was co-written by Martin’s 17-year-old daughter Apple, with lyrics including, “You gave everything this golden glow/Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know/That it hurts like so, to let somebody go.”

“Let Somebody Go” is taken off Coldplay’s latest album Music of the Spheres, which was released on Oct. 15, 2021.