Hannah Waddingham plays an interesting game of poker in Rakuten’s newly-released Super Bowl 2022 ad.

The actress puts everything she’s bought on the table – including a pair of heels and a robot vacuum – as she battles it out with another player in the clip.

The end of the ad spot shows just how much cash back you can get by shopping with the Electronic commerce company.

Waddingham shares of the clip in a statement, “I’m so grateful for the memorable experience of filming my first Super Bowl commercial with Rakuten, especially since it’s their first Super Bowl ad,” according to Just Jared.

The “Ted Lasso” star adds, “Portraying a mischievous character allowed me to take on the kind of role I love to play – one with a bit of sass and a devious laugh.

“I also love that this spot shows everyone can feel like a winner when they shop with Rakuten. Who doesn’t love the satisfaction of a good deal?”

Numerous Super Bowl ads have already been released ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Pete Davidson teamed up with Jerod Mayo in one clip promoting Hellmann’s, while Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost joined forces with Amazon’s Alexa in another.