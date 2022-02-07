Director Roland Emmerich says it’s a lot harder for filmmakers to develop and release original ideas thanks to the prevalence of Marvel movies and “Star Wars” spin-offs.

The “Moonfall” director says the industry has changed when it comes to big crowd-pleasing blockbuster movies since his 1996 hit “Independence Day” was released “because naturally, Marvel and DC Comics and ‘Star Wars’ have pretty much taken over,” he tells Den Of Geek. “It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore.” Emmerich’s comments aren’t much of a surprise given he has previously stated he watches Marvel movies while flying in order to fall asleep.

Growing up in Germany, “The Day After Tomorrow” director says that superheroes and comic books just didn’t have the same impact there as they did in the U.S. “They needed 10 or 15 years [of movies] to get to the same level as the rest of the world…. But I just have never found any interest in that kind of movie,” he says.

READ MORE: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson And Donald Sutherland Are On A Mission To Save The Earth In Sci-Fi Epic ‘Moonfall’

With Disney cornering the market on Marvel and “Star Wars”, Emmerich says the big winner is the shareholders who “get the best return right now but you wreck the earth…. ruining the viewing habits of the American population and the rest of the world.”

Though superheroes may not be his favourite, Emmerich implores filmmakers to “make bold new movies,” singling out Christopher Nolan as an example.

“And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that,” he explains. “He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name — especially when it’s a disaster [movie] or has some sort of disaster theme.”