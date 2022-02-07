Mrs. Maisel is ready to speak her mind and drop some f-bombs in the season 4 trailer of Prime Video Canada’s award-winning series.

Rachel Brosnahan returns in the Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for another round of stand-up comedy, with the titular Midge Maisel adopting an edgier persona than viewers have seen in the past.

“I know, s*** happens,” she says in a stand-up set. “You should be a bigger man and let it go. Well, I’m a woman, so f*** that.”

The new season brings a new decade of change as Midge finds herself a gig giving her total creative freedom as she and manager Susie (Alex Borstein) look for new opportunities. Now 1960, Midge’s stand-up is causing a rift between her and her family as she dedicates herself to boundary-pushing laughs.

With series regular Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollack and Canadian Luke Kirby returning, season 4 will also feature guest appearances by Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 debuts on Prime Video Canada on Feb. 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.