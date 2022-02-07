Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel announce they’re expecting a second child.

The “Dollface” actress shared the joyful news on Instagram with pictures of her baby bump.

She began her post with a sad note, writing, “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.”

READ MORE: Shay Mitchell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attend Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Squid Game’ Party

Mitchell’s grandmother died recently, which she reflected on in light of the baby news.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she continued. “Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

She concluded her post on an optimistic note, adding the connection between the two may be spiritual.

READ MORE: Shay Mitchell Says There Is ‘No Pressure’ To Marry Boyfriend Matte Babel, ‘It Keeps Us On Our Toes’

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” said Mitchell.

The actress also shares 2-year-old baby Atlas with Babel.