“The Kardashians” are back and ready to shatter expectations.

A teaser from the Kardashian/Jenner’s new show on Disney+ was released on Monday, Feb. 7.

In the short clip set to Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good”, each of the ladies is in their own glass box until Kendall Jenner shatters them with a tap of her finger.

A synopsis for the show teases: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

“The Kardashians” will be the family’s first original series under their deal with Hulu and since they ended “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” which ran for 20 seasons until March 2021.

“The Kardashians” debuts on Disney+ in Canada on April 14.