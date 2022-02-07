Charlie Puth confessed that one of his biggest critics is Elton John.

The singer admitted on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 7 that the iconic singer had some harsh truths for him when they worked together on The Lockdown Sessions.

“Elton texted me his address when he first expressed that he wanted to work with me, which was great. He was brutally honest with me,” Puth said. “He told me my 2019 music sucked, and I agree with him. It was not good.”

John invited the 30-year-old artist to work with him on the track “After All” for his quarantine album. The song landed on No. 10 on The Billboard 200 chart. The Lockdown Sessions was a collaborative effort between the “Rocket Man” singer and various artists including Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus.

2019 was not a particularly prolific year for Puth who released the singles “I Warned Myself”, “Mother” and “Cheating On You”. “Mother” was the only track that managed to chart, peaking at 32 on Billboard’s Adult Top 40.

Despite the strong words, Puth admitted he appreciated the advice.

“He basically said I could make a lot better music, and he said that I should just make it myself, like I always do,” the singer continued. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that ever said that to me,’ but I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that.”