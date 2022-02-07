Michael Jackson’s legendary life is setting the biopic treatment.

Producer Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) is teaming up with Lionsgate for the project which has been given the blessing from Jackson’s estate.

The film has been in the works since 2019 with John Logan (“Gladiator”) penning the script.

The co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain will also produce.

“Michael” will focus on everything from his personal life to him as an artist and performer.

“I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film,” King said in a statement to Deadline.

The King of Pop’s mother Katherine Jackson added, “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

King’s lengthy and impressive producing history includes 71 Oscar nominations and was behind films such as “The Unforgivable”, “The Aviator” and “Argo”. He is currently working on a Bee Gees biopic for Paramount.