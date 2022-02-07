Katy Perry may have an unexpected rival for her fiancé’s affection.

Luke Bryan spoke with “Good Morning America” about his upcoming Las Vegas residency and revealed he’s been trying to get advice from the “Hot N Cold” singer who’s doing her own show there.

“Katy doesn’t help me at all — anything Katy does, she spins stuff to create more anxiety,” he said. “She’s like, ‘Wow, big stage — be ready. Wow, get ready for the dry air of Las Vegas.’”

As to why her advice wasn’t too helpful, Bryan suspected it had to do with the green-eyed monster.

“You know, she’s really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando [Bloom] might have a little man crush on me,” he teased. “Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him, so me and Orlando, our love is strong.”

Despite the apparent love triangle, Bryan assured the hosts the two have a “fun friendship”.

For his part, the country singer is looking forward to having fun in Las Vegas.

“You know, the thing about Las Vegas is everybody is here to have a good time,” he shared. “So, when you’re able to put on a show and the vibe is already really energetic and kind of a party, it just adds to the whole overall feel of the show.”

Bryan’s Las Vegas residency will be from Feb. 11 – 26 at Resort World’s Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.