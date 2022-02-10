Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rob Lowe is bringing evil back.

The cast of “Austin Powers” reunited for a Super Bowl ad ahead of Sunday’s big game, teaming up with General Motors to plug electric cars in a bid to highlight the climate crisis.

In the clip, Dr. Evil, played by Mike Myers, insisted: “I will help save the world first… then take over the world,” pretending like he was the first to come up with the idea.

A caption on the clip read: “Climate change just got a new enemy and he’s one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can.”

The full ad reveal comes after Lowe shared a teaser in which he reprises his character from 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”.

“He’s the not-so-head honcho. The second banana. The medium cheese. Numero dos,” the ad teased. “But he’s always number 1 at being Number 2.”

READ MORE: Hannah Waddingham Plays Poker With A Savvy Shopper In Super Bowl 2022 Ad

Lowe’s Young Number 2 then laughed his maniacal laugh.

“Evil is back for good,” it added.

Lowe was also in the first “Austin Powers” movie, in an uncredited role of decapitated henchman’s friend.

Others to star in “The Spy Who Shagged Me” included Myers, Heather Graham, Robert Wagner as Number 2, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling. The late Verne Troyer also starred as favourite Mini-Me.

READ MORE: Watch Pete Davidson Get Tackled By Jerod Mayo In Super Bowl Spot

Other highly anticipated commercials that have been teased so far include Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon, Zendaya for Squarespace and Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness.