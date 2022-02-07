Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rob Lowe stars in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."

Rob Lowe is bringing evil back.

On Monday, Lowe shared a teaser from his 2022 Super Bowl ad where he appears to reprise his character from 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”.

“He’s the not-so-head honcho. The second banana. The medium cheese. Numero dos,” the ad teases. “But he’s always number one at being Number Two.”

READ MORE: Hannah Waddingham Plays Poker With A Savvy Shopper In Super Bowl 2022 Ad

Lowe’s Young Number Two then manically laughs his signature evil laugh.

“Evil is back for good,” it adds.

Of course, Lowe was also in the first “Austin Powers” in an uncredited role of decapitated henchman’s friend.

Others to star in “The Spy Who Shagged Me” include Mike Myers, Heather Graham, Robert Wagner as Number Two, Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Elizabeth Hurley. The late Verne Troyer also starred as favourite Mini-Me.

READ MORE: Watch Pete Davidson Get Tackled By Jerod Mayo In Super Bowl Spot

Fans will have to wait until Feb. 13 to catch the full ad.

Other highly anticipated commercials that have been teased so far include Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon, Zendaya for Squarespace and Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness.