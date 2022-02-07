Kendall Jenner is making her debut on TikTok in style.

The model posted her first video on Sunday, poking fun at herself.

In the clip, Jenner used an old voiceover from an episode of “Keeping Up The Kardashians” where she told her sisters, “I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said I’m like over the normal limit of athleticness.”

READ MORE: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hilariously Lip-Sync ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scene

The voiceover was complemented with footage of Jenner snowboarding and crashing on her face during a trip to Aspen.

“It’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes,” she captioned the post.

Even though Jenner just posted her first video, she is already at 1.8 million followers and 1.1 million likes for her snowboarding mishap.

On Monday the Kardashian/Jenner family shared a teaser for their Disney+ show “The Kardashians”.

READ MORE: Walls Come Crashing Down In ‘The Kardashians’ Teaser Trailer

“The Kardashians” will be the family’s first original series under their deal with Hulu and since they ended “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” which ran for 20 seasons until March 2021.