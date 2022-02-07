Pete Davidson was the guest of honour during Winterfest Weekend at New York’s University of Rochester.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star took questions from the crowd including how things are with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The talk came amid Kardashian’s drama with her ex-Kanye West.

According to the school’s paper Campus Times, Davidson finally agreed to speak about Kardashian after heckling from the crowd.

“This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, okay, just because I want to be respectful of privacy, But it’s going great, and we are very happy,” Davidson said.

He then called out the hecklers who shouted questions about West and “various other questionable topics” when asked how he deals with tough audiences.

“If you want to ruin the show for yourselves, do it. I don’t give a f**k. And ruin it for everyone else, because I technically could leave right now,” Davidson said. “I easily could have left 30 minutes ago when someone was being a dick, I could’ve cleared the check and it wouldn’t have mattered, but I know that there are a lot more people here not being a**holes.”

Davidson followed up the Rochester talk with a People interview, where he called Kardashian his “girlfriend.”

“I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” Davidson said of life outside of work.